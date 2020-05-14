Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) Insider Acquires A$80,367.00 in Stock

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) insider Alberto Calderon bought 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.58 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of A$80,367.00 ($56,997.87).

Shares of ORI stock traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting A$15.75 ($11.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. Orica Ltd has a twelve month low of A$13.25 ($9.40) and a twelve month high of A$24.27 ($17.21).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.80%.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

