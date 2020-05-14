Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ORA stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 11,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

