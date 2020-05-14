Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 1.6%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 12,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 81,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

