Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), 35,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,187% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.79.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.