Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Osisko gold royalties has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of OR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,655. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 60.03%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

