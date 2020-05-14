Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Price Down 1%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62, approximately 3,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

