Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)’s share price was down 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 2,061,784 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.12. The company has a market cap of $158.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

In other news, insider Paul Cmrlec acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34). Also, insider Wayne Zekulich acquired 184,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$25,415.74 ($18,025.34).

Pantoro Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Halls Creek project that comprises the Nicolsons project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia; and the Grants Creek and Mary River projects. It also holds interests in the Bulolo Gold and Garaina projects in Papua New Guinea.

