Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.46

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 340786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Partner Communications worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

