Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. G.Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 273,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

