Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paypal were worth $200,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

