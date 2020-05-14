Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down to $144.96

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $146.67, but opened at $144.96. Paypal shares last traded at $144.59, with a volume of 5,861,269 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

