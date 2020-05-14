Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Penumbra posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

NYSE PEN traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.23.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $56,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $9,195,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.