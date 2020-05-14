PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 14,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 332,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. 5,168,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

