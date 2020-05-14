Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Stock Price Down 44.5%

Shares of Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) dropped 44.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 74,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 30,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.