Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ) Shares Up 14.3%

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) shares shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 15,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 31,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

