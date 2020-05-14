Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 23,244,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,757,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

