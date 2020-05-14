Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,240 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of PM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.64. 350,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

