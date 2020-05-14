Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 556,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,919. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

