Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TapImmune in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TapImmune’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 47,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,368. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

