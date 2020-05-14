Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Points International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Points International during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Points International by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 6,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,547. Points International has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.