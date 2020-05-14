Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $63,508,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 440,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after buying an additional 241,315 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 39,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

