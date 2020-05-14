Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp Sells 8,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,260.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of POWI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.73. 19,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
