Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $78,682.24 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.73. 19,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
