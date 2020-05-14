Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $78,682.24 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.73. 19,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

