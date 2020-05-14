Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), approximately 32,979,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and a PE ratio of -17.15.

About Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

