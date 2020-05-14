Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Trading Up 0.1%

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

