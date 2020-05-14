Private Ocean LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

