Private Ocean LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $441.95. 8,961,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.