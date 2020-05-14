Private Ocean LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $8.38 on Thursday, hitting $312.08. The company had a trading volume of 108,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,055. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

