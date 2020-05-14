Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 3,914 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

