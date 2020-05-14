Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after purchasing an additional 248,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.74. 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.