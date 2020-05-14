Private Ocean LLC Buys 17,871 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 14.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $51,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $97.07. 1,172,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

