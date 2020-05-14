Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 551,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,966. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

