Private Ocean LLC Buys 68 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.22. 290,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

