Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 5,401 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,670,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

