Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. 26,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,792. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

