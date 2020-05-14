Private Ocean LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $236.63. 806,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

