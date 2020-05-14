Private Ocean LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25,381.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 320,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,843,000 after purchasing an additional 125,793 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.05. 401,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,758. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

