Private Ocean LLC Has $182,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.41. 720,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.