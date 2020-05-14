Private Ocean LLC Has $266,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.22. 14,934,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day moving average of $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $324.50. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.