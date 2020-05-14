Private Ocean LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.