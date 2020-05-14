Private Ocean LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,096 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

