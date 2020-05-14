Private Ocean LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,719,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 32,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

