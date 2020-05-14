Private Ocean LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 13,353,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.