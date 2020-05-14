Private Ocean LLC Sells 271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $726,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.