Private Ocean LLC Sells 326 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $229.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

