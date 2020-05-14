Private Ocean LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.57. The company had a trading volume of 168,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.