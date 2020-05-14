Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after buying an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 878,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,442. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

