Private Ocean LLC Trims Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.21. 1,361,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,078. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,777 shares of company stock worth $49,443,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

