Private Ocean LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 29,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,966. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

