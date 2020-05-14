Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 10,634,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

